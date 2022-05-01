Woman indicted on child endangerment charges after 16-month-old child injured from possible abuse

Heather Mollett, 33, was indicted on April 22 and was arrested a week later.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Scioto County grand jury has indicted a woman on child endangerment and felonious assault charges after her young child was hospitalized for possible abuse.

According to Sheriff David Thoroughman, the sheriff’s office received a call from Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Feb. 28, saying that a 16-month-old child was brought there with injuries possibly from child abuse.

After an investigation was launched, detectives collected evidence from the hospital and spoke with witnesses, hospital staff and the child’s mother, 33-year-old Heather Mollett, of Franklin Furnace.

After the case was presented to a grand jury by the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Scioto County Children Services, Mollett was indicted on April 22 and was arrested a week later.

Mollett is charged with the following:

Five counts of endangering children, a second-degree felony

One count of endangering children, a third-degree felony

Two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony

Mollett is being held in the Scioto County Jail without bond and will appear in Scioto County Common Pleas Court at a later date.