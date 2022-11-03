25-year-old woman indicted after leading police on 30-minute chase in Athens County

Hannah Warren allegedly stole a Nissan SUV during a traffic stop in Buchtel when the driver of the vehicle was pulled over by officers for a taillight violation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Nelsonville woman has been indicted on several charges Monday after leading police on a 30-minute chase in Athens County last week.

Hannah Warren, 25, was indicted by an Athens County Grand Jury for charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property, felonious assault and vandalism.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor's Office, on Oct. 29, Warren allegedly stole a Nissan SUV during a traffic stop in Buchtel when the driver of the vehicle, who had an active warrant, was pulled over by officers for a taillight violation.

Warren approached the traffic stop trying to make contact with the officer and driver, police warned her to stay away and toward the front of the SUV.

While the driver was being taken to the police vehicle, Warren reportedly ran to the driver's side of the SUV and took off.

The SUV was spotted in Nelsonville and followed by local law enforcement. Warren led Nelsonville police on a 30-minute chase through the city before crashing into a patrol car and coming to a stop.

Warren fled on foot and was then tasered and arrested by police.