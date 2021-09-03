Woman found dead inside southeast Columbus apartment

Felecia Lane was found dead in her apartment with a gunshot wound.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a homicide at a southeast Columbus apartment.

Police said the Columbus Division of Fire was called to the 2100 block of Winslow Drive at around 2:15 p.m.on Tuesday for a report of a deceased woman.

Police have identified the woman as 46-year-old Felecia Lane. Authorities say she lived at the apartment.

After an autopsy, it was revealed that Lane's death was caused by a gunshot wound.

This is the 40th homicide in the city of Columbus in 2021.

Police said they do not have any information on a suspect.