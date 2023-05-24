Police identify woman killed in Milo-Grogan shooting, suspect arrested

Investigators learned that Antonia Smith was in an altercation with 52-year-old Jason Kosmo, who pulled out a firearm and shot her.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the woman who was fatally shot during an altercation in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood Tuesday night. The suspect was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Camden Avenue, just east of Cleveland Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located 30-year-old Antonia Smith suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced deceased at 11:43 p.m.

Investigators learned that Smith was in an altercation with 52-year-old Jason Kosmo, who pulled out a firearm and shot her.