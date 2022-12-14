Woman jumps out of moving car to escape kidnapper at Georgia Kroger

Investigators said the suspect was a previously convicted felon.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is in custody after attempting to kidnap a woman who police said escaped by jumping out of a moving car at a Marietta Kroger Tuesday morning.

It started just after 9 a.m. when the woman walked into the store to buy groceries. Just 10 minutes prior, police said a man had pulled into the grocery store parking lot, but later parked directly next to the woman's car after he spotted her walking into the Kroger.

After the woman got back to her car and opened her driver's side door, the man walked up behind her where he forced her into the vehicle and over the center console into the passenger seat at gunpoint, according to police.

The man began to drive out of the parking lot in the woman's vehicle where, despite the struggle, she started to fight back. As she fought to get out of the car, the woman was able to open the passenger door where she jumped out of her moving car and tumbled to the ground, authorities said. She was hardly hurt, they added.

After an hour's search, officers from both Marietta Police Department and Cobb County Police Department found the woman's stolen vehicle parked in a subdivision with all her belongings inside, investigators said.

Using license plate reader technology, Cobb County officers were able to locate another stolen vehicle Tuesday evening and found the suspect inside the car where they arrested him on the spot for possession of a stolen vehicle and other traffic-related charges, police said. Investigators also said the man was a previously convicted felon.

Investigators with MPD were able to identify that the stolen vehicle was the same one the man was seen driving into the Kroger parking lot Tuesday morning.

He is now accused of attempted kidnapping, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime -- all of which are felonies.

MPD Chief Marty Ferrell praised the woman's courage and bravery in fighting back against an attempted kidnapper.