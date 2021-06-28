Woman critically injured in east Columbus shooting

Police said the woman was found injured in a vehicle on North Waverly Street Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured in an early morning shooting on Monday, according to Columbus police.

Police were called to North Waverly Street, just north of East Broad Street, around 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman injured in a vehicle.

She was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.