Woman critically injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was injured in an early morning shooting on Monday, according to Columbus police.
Police were called to North Waverly Street, just north of East Broad Street, around 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a woman injured in a vehicle.
She was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit Detective C. Rosch at 614-645-4373 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.