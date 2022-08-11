Records: Columbus woman charged with husband's murder after repeatedly punching him

Dana Colbert is charged with murder in connection to the death of Harry Gaines.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman whose husband died earlier this month from injuries that caused bleeding on the brain is now charged with his death.

Dana Colbert is charged with murder in connection to the death of Harry Gaines, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said Gaines and Colbert were involved in a domestic dispute on the Fourth of July. Witnesses told police that Colbert pushed Gaines down, causing him to hit his head on the ground.

Four days later, Gaines and Colbert were involved in another fight. Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that a witness saw Colbert repeatedly punching Gaines in the face and head.

Court records say that the witness went to check on Gaines and he was not responding.

Gaines was transported to Riverside Medical Center in critical condition. Records state that he went into emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain.

Gaines was pronounced dead at 10:08 a.m. on Aug. 1. The Franklin County Coroner's Office ruled Gaines' death as a homicide on Aug. 9.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Colbert. She was arrested on Friday and is currently being held at the Franklin County Correction Center. Colbert is charged with murder.

Gaines' death marks the 84th homicide in Columbus this year.