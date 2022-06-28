Georgia woman charged with murder after toddler dies from exposure to illegal drugs

Police said she was taking care of the child when the toddler was exposed to illegal drugs.

ATLANTA — A 59-year-old woman was been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 15-month-old child, according to Athens-Clarke County Police.

Police said Pamala Graves was taking care of the child when the toddler was exposed to illegal drugs - specifically fentanyl, opiates and benzodiazepine - causing the child to die.

This all happened on Saturday when police received a call from Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta saying they were treating a child who had tested positive for exposure to drugs.

The GBI is currently investigating the case.