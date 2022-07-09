'I thought I'm never going to see my family again': Woman carjacked downtown by armed man shares her story

Theresa Breedlove was leaving work Sunday when she was stopped by a man holding a gun, demanding to get into her vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “My train of thought was just in survival mode.”

Theresa Breedlove was faced with a man holding a gun and demanding to get into her car. It happened early Sunday morning in downtown Columbus.

The travelling nurse says she did what she could just to get home to her children and husband.

“I tried to keep him as calm as possible,” she said.

Breedlove is a respiratory therapist and works with the smallest of babies at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She had left work that morning and was on her way to where she was staying.

“Got on Spring Street and my life completely turned around,” she said.

She stopped at the light and says she saw a man she described as acting erratic. That man was later identified as Quintin Roberson.

“He saw me go for the wheel to try to go around him and that's when I had seen the gun,” Breedlove said.

She says Roberson first went to the locked passenger door.

“He said let me get in the [expletive] car, started pounding on the hood. He went for my passenger side door first. I hadn't unlocked it at that point. He quickly ran to the front of the car again. Why I didn't put my foot on the gas, my brain was just not functioning,” she said.

She did as he said and let him in the car. Breedlove said she drove him around downtown for what felt like an eternity but was probably close to 20 minutes.

“The gun was on his lap and pointed at me. I just kept looking at that, making sure he wasn't making any quick movements towards it,” Breedlove said.

She says Roberson forced her to drive through red lights and the wrong way down one-way streets by the courthouse.

She hoped a police officer would see them and stop them. She says he kept asking for her to help him, finally asking her to call 911.

“I never anticipated for him to have me call 911. I thought I'm never going to see my family again. That was a really hard thing for me to grasp,” she said.

He allowed her to stop when Columbus police pulled up behind her.

“They took him without injury. That's when I emotionally lost it,” she said.

She says her sister-in-law was the first family member to come see her on the scene and gave her a hug.

“That hug meant the world to me. It made me feel safe, that everything was going to be OK,” she said.

She says she thought about all the other things she could have done but says she doesn't know if she would still have made it home safely if she had handled the situation differently.