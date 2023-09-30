Police: Woman arrested, charged in fatal stabbing of man in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the stabbing death of a man in the North Linden area on Monday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Police say that 34-year-old Shunta Hodges turned herself in to police Saturday after a warrant was out for her arrest.



The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue, just south of East Weber Road, at 10:15 p.m. on Monday night. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 39-year-old Joseph Higgins suffering from a stab wound.



Higgins was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m.