Wife pleads for answers after husband's death on Memorial Day

Robert Jordan was shot and killed in May outside Flames Motorcycle Club on Sigsbee Avenue on the city’s east side.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Donna Jordan is still grieving the loss of her beloved husband, Robert.

He was shot and killed on Memorial Day outside Flames Motorcycle Club on Sigsbee Avenue on the city’s east side.

“My mind knows he's gone, but my heart still looks for him,” said Donna Jordan. “We've been married for 35 years, well, we were."



Donna was with Robert, who was called R.J. by friends and family, for more than half her life.



“He was funny, very handsome,” she said with a smile.

Robert was leaving the club with his friend when someone in the parking lot started shooting. Robert died at the scene and his friend was taken to the hospital.



“I was in shock and denial,” Donna said.



So far, Columbus police have not made any arrests in the case.



“Closure for us as a family, but closure for his memory to really have whoever did this, but punished,” Donna said.



So far this year, 140 people have lost their lives as gun violence impacts the city. In 2020, there were 92 homicides.

Columbus police have solved about half of the homicide cases this year.

Donna is hoping in a year where so many families are feeling the same grief, that there are arrests and answers for those families.



“My heart breaks for the families. I just say a prayer because I know exactly what they are going through,” she said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit Detective Terry Kelley at 614-645-0907.

____