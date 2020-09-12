Police: Woman arrested after nearly hitting officer while driving drunk in Whitehall

Whitehall police say Brittany Scruggs drove by several cruisers and almost hit an officer on Saturday.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A woman was taken into custody after the Whitehall Division of Police said she drove around several cruisers and almost hit an officer on Saturday night.

While investigating an accident on East Main Street and Heatherwood Avenue, police said they signaled for Brittany Scruggs to stop, but she did not stop or slow down.

Officers had their emergency lights were on and there were cones on the roadway to indicate the entire roadway was shut down due to the accident.

“It was pretty startling at first to look up and see the headlights coming. We actually thought the car was going to stop. It just kept coming right for us,” said Whitehall Sergeant Jonathan Earl.

An officer said they saw Scruggs run off the road and caught up with Scruggs.

Police say Scruggs blew a .203 on the breathalyzer test, which is more than double the legal limit.

She told officers she did not remember driving past them.

She was also driving on a suspended license.

“When it happened, we didn’t realize how close she came to hitting us. When we saw the video, we realized how lucky we were to get out in time,” Earl said.