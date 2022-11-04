Whitehall man sentenced to 5 months in prison for kicking out window during U.S. Capitol riot

The sentence comes nearly three months after Troy Faulkner pleaded guilty to destruction of government property.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Whitehall man who was captured on video kicking out a window during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot while wearing a jacket with the name of his business on the back has been sentenced to five months in prison.

According to online court records, 41-year-old Troy Faulkner was sentenced on Thursday. Additionally, he was given 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $10,560 in restitution.

Roughly five days after the riot, the Whitehall Division of Police sent a tip to the FBI identifying Faulkner in a YouTube video kicking in and breaking a window, according to court documents.

In the video, Faulkner was wearing a jacket that had "Faulkner Painting" and a phone number on the back. A report from the Ohio Secretary of State's Office confirmed Faulkner did own a painting business in the Whitehall area.

An FBI agent talked to an officer with Whitehall police where the officer confirmed that he had arrested Faulkner in the past.

Further investigation showed that Faulkner was discussing his involvement in the riot on Facebook.

On Jan. 13, 2021, Faulkner called the FBI to turn himself in. He was arrested on Jan. 29, 2021 and indicted on seven counts on Feb. 17, 2021.

Faulkner initially pleaded not guilty to all counts during his arraignment on Feb. 26, 2021.