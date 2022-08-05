Whitehall man captured kicking out window during U.S. Capitol riot pleads guilty

Troy Faulkner pleaded guilty to destruction of government property on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall man who was captured on video kicking out a window during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol while wearing a jacket with the name of his business on the back has changed his plea.

According to online court records, 41-year-old Troy Faulkner pleaded guilty to destruction of government property on Friday.

Roughly five days after the riot, the Whitehall Division of Police sent a tip to the FBI identifying Faulkner in a video posted to YouTube kicking in and breaking a window, according to court documents.

In the video, Faulkner was wearing a jacket that had "Faulkner Painting" and a phone number on the back. A report from the Ohio Secretary of State's Office confirmed Faulkner did own a painting business in the Whitehall area.

An FBI agent talked to an officer with Whitehall police where the officer confirmed that he had arrested Faulkner in the past.

Further investigation showed that Faulkner was discussing his involvement in the riot on Facebook.

On Jan. 13, 2021, Faulkner called the FBI to turn himself in. He was arrested on Jan. 29, 2021 and indicted on seven counts on Feb. 17, 2021.

In addition to destruction of government property, Faulkner was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and stepping, climbing, removing, or injuring property on the capitol grounds.

Faulkner initially pleaded not guilty to all counts during his arraignment on Feb. 26, 2021.

With Friday’s guilty plea, it is not known if the other charges will be dropped as part of an agreement.