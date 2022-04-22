Man found guilty of murder in 2020 Whitehall shooting

Clifford Patterson shot and killed Dion Lamarr in May 2020. Patterson is facing 18 years to life in prison.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Whitehall man was found guilty on two counts of murder in the shooting death of a neighbor two years ago.

Whitehall police were called to the 1000 block of Fountain Lane on May 10, 2020, for a reported shooting.

A dispute over noise led to 37-year-old Dion Lamarr and Clifford Patterson, who is now 42, to confront each other in the parking lot of their apartment complex.

During the confrontation, Patterson shot Lamarr four times, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office. Lamarr, who the prosecutor's office said was unarmed, died at the scene.

The trial lasted four days and the jury deliberated for several hours over the course of two days.

The jury found Patterson guilty on two counts of murder with firearm specifications, but not guilty of aggravated murder.