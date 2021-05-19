Man charged with murder of woman found dead on Blendon Township road

The incident happened at the intersection of Westerville Road and Morse Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of murdering a woman whose body was found on a Blendon Township road last month.

Officials arrested 32-year-old Antoine Phillips in southeast Columbus in connection to the murder of 35-year-old Jamie Nicole Fulton.

Blendon Township police and Franklin County deputies found Fulton on Westerville Road on May 18 while responding to a call about a man chasing a woman. She was pronounced dead shortly after 12 a.m. on May 19.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation Mobile Crime Scene Unit assisted with the investigation, which led authorities to a residence not far from where Fulton’s body was found.

Following an initial investigation, police issued a warrant to arrest Phillips on murder and kidnapping charges on May 19.