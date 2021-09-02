Westerville police investigate shootings at commercial businesses

Westerville police are investigating six different incidents that have happened since late last summer.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Westerville police are investigating a handful of shootings at commercial businesses in the city with the earliest happening late last summer.

The first one was back in August on Olde Worthington Road.

Another commercial business on Worthington Road was hit twice, once in September and again in December.

Police are also investigating one shooting on Olde Worthington Road in January, just near the first shooting in August.

They are also investigating one on Polaris Parkway that happened on Feb. 2 and another at a medical building off North Cleveland Avenue that also happened on Feb. 2, according to police.

Police are recovering bullets and shell casings outside these buildings. Police are also saying windows and exterior structures appear to be the targets and that the shootings reportedly happen between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Investigators are looking for a dark sedan that suspiciously circles or slows around these commercial areas.

“We’re looking beyond just the property damage issue because this clearly could become tragic if someone is in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Lt. Alloway said.

Police say at this time they have no reason to believe people or private property is being targeted.