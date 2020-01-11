Police identify 19-year-old Westerville North student killed in northeast Columbus shooting

Jeffrey Hairston was found shot and killed inside an apartment on Nov. 1.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old Westerville North High School student has been identified as the person shot and killed at a northeast Columbus apartment on Nov. 1.

Officers were called to an apartment on a report of a shooting on Enclave Boulevard just after 10 a.m., just south of East Dublin-Granville Road near Blendon Woods Metro Park.

Jeffrey Hairston was found shot in one of the apartments and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not arrested a suspect.

Westerville North High School Principal Kurt Yancey said in an email to families that counselors will be available to anyone who needs support.

"We ask that you keep Jeff’s family, friends and our Warrior community in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss," Yancey wrote.

Hairston's death is the 141st homicide investigation in Columbus in 2020.

This was the second shooting on Enclave Boulevard in less than a week.

Police said, at this point, detectives have no reason to believe the shootings are connected.