Police said the shooting happened Thursday night in the 800 block of West Town Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in the Franklinton area of Columbus on Thursday.

Police said the person was shot in the 800 block of West Town Street around 8:15 p.m.

That person was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition.

Additional information was not immediately available.