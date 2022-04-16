Police: Man critically injured after being shot during west Columbus robbery

Police said the suspect may have been driving a Ford F150, but no other information was provided.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after a reported shooting in the Highland West area of Columbus Saturday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to XL Drive Thur in the 2300 block of West Broad Street just before 4:30 p.m.

Officers on the scene told 10TV that there was a robbery at the business. Police said the man who worked at the business was shot by the suspect.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect may have been driving a Ford F150, but no other information was provided.