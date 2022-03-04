Police: Man charged with murder in connection to death of his 38-year-old girlfriend

Officers were called to the City Motel located at 1521 Washington Avenue in Washington Court House before 11:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — A man is charged with murder after his girlfriend’s body was found inside a motel in Fayette County Thursday morning, according to Washington Court House police.

Jeremy Cottrell, 37, is charged in connection with the death of 38-year-old Annette Lowery.

Police said before 11:30 a.m., officers were called to City Motel located at 1524 Washington Avenue in Washington Court House.

Staff members told police that they found Lowery’s body inside her hotel room.

Police said that a stabbing appears to be the preliminary cause of Lowery’s death.

Police later arrested Cottrell. Police did not say what led to the presumed stabbing.