Police: Warrant issued for suspect accused of killing man found dead in west Columbus pond

A detective said it appears an altercation took place before the man ended up in the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for the suspect accused of killing a man who was found in a pond on Wednesday.

Columbus fire officials were called to 275 South Wilson Rd., near Wilson Road Park, around 10:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found the man, identified as 51-year-old Robert Marsh III, dead in the water.

Detective Terry Kelley with the Columbus Division of Police said someone walking on the trail discovered the body and flagged down a law enforcement officer.

Police said an initial investigation revealed that Marsh was involved in an altercation with 46-year-old John Ferry.

Ferry is accused of causing Marsh's injuries, resulting in his death. He has been charged with murder.

Police are searching for Ferry and anyone who sees him should not approach and call 911 instead.

Marsh's death is the 129th homicide in the city this year.