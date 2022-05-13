Warrant issued for 28-year-old after 2 bodies found inside north Columbus apartment

Police announced the warrant for 28-year-old Daniel Newsome who is charged with two counts of murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police issued an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old man after two bodies were found inside a north Columbus apartment last year.

The bodies were found around 12:30 p.m. inside an apartment in the 800 block of East Dublin Granville Road on Aug. 23, according to police.

Arriving officers spoke with the apartment complex's manager, who told them she went to check on a resident who was behind on her rent. When the manager entered the apartment, she saw one of the victims lying on the floor unresponsive.

The manager left the apartment and called police.

Police arrived, checked the whole apartment and found the second victim in a bedroom. EMS workers arrived and pronounced both victims dead at the scene around 12:40 p.m.

The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Christina Antoline and 66-year-old Randall Davis.

In an update Friday, police announced the warrant for 28-year-old Daniel Newsome who is charged with two counts of murder.

Antoline's and Davis' deaths were the 136th and 137th homicides of 2021 in the city of Columbus.