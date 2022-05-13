x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Warrant issued for 28-year-old after 2 bodies found inside north Columbus apartment

Police announced the warrant for 28-year-old Daniel Newsome who is charged with two counts of murder.
Credit: 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police issued an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old man after two bodies were found inside a north Columbus apartment last year.

The bodies were found around 12:30 p.m. inside an apartment in the 800 block of East Dublin Granville Road on Aug. 23, according to police.

Arriving officers spoke with the apartment complex's manager, who told them she went to check on a resident who was behind on her rent. When the manager entered the apartment, she saw one of the victims lying on the floor unresponsive.

The manager left the apartment and called police.

Police arrived, checked the whole apartment and found the second victim in a bedroom. EMS workers arrived and pronounced both victims dead at the scene around 12:40 p.m.

The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Christina Antoline and 66-year-old Randall Davis.

In an update Friday, police announced the warrant for 28-year-old Daniel Newsome who is charged with two counts of murder.

Antoline's and Davis' deaths were the 136th and 137th homicides of 2021 in the city of Columbus.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

RELATED: Man wanted in fatal Mansfield shooting arrested in Arizona

RELATED: Police ID suspect in fatal shooting at north Columbus barbershop

ELATED: Rise in gun violence along 161 leads property owner to sell office building

RELATED: Community sees how new Columbus police body-worn cameras work

RELATED: Woman robbed, assaulted outside Ohio State child care center

More Videos

In Other News

OSHP: 18-year-old leads troopers on high-speed, multi-county chase