Community members react to violence near Krumm Park

A man was critically injured in a shooting at a picnic table near the park on Wednesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Neighbors in east Columbus say they are concerned about safety in Krumm Park after a man was critically injured in a shooting there Wednesday morning.

“I always see children out here. I’m concerned for the children’s safety, everyone’s safety and my own,” said Cicily King, a frequent visitor of the park.

King walks the park almost every day. She said she’s upset to see her neighborhood park become a place where crime is happening.

“Crime has gotten rampant. There’s no rhyme or reason to it."

Now, she’s reconsidering her evening walks.

“That kind of raises a concern for me to continue to come here. I love the green grass, fresh air. It’s peaceful. But, to know this area is affected by crime kind of saddens me,” said King.

Wednesday's shooting follows a deadly drug deal that happened in the area in April.

Lisa McGlone lives right across the street from the park.

“I’ve been here for nearly 12 years now and it’s had its moments. When we first moved in it was really bad, then it kind of calmed down. Now, it's ramping up again,” said McGlone.

She has two young children, and told us she sometimes worries about their safety.

McGlone feels police are present in the area and frequently patrol, but that doesn’t always keep the crime away. She said she, as well as her neighbors, have security systems to help protect themselves and their property.

King said it’s a reminder to be extra vigilant no matter where you are.