Surveillance video shows exchange of gunfire between suspect, Ross County deputy

Sgt. Eric Kocheran is currently at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Surveillance video released by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office shows what transpired between a man and a deputy before the two exchanged gunfire.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s office in Chillicothe.

In the video, 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell is seen walking around the building and approaching a door on the back side of the sheriff’s office.

Mitchell then knocks on a full-length window by the door before pacing in a parking lot. Sgt. Eric Kocheran then opens the door roughly 20 seconds later.

The two appear to be speaking to each other before Mitchell pulls out a firearm and Kocheran removed his gun in response.



The two exchange gunfire, with Kocheran remaining inside the building, eventually leaving the view of the camera. The video then shows Mitchell fall to the ground.

Kocheran was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus in serious condition. As of Friday afternoon, there has been no update on his condition.

Mitchell was taken to a hospital in the Chillicothe area and died from his injuries.