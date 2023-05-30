Sheriff: Suspect admits to stealing items from vehicles, garages in Licking County to resell them online

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men suspected of breaking into vehicles and garages to steal items and reselling them online on Sunday.

On Sunday, deputies responded to multiple residences in Licking Township where victims say that their vehicles and garages were broken into and items were stolen during the overnight hours.

Later that day, one of the victims contacted the sheriff’s office saying that they had found their professional set of golf clubs listed for sale on Offer-Up, an online marketplace site.

Detectives arranged to meet the seller of the golf clubs at a location in Licking County. The seller, 29-year-old Mikel Steffee, was taken into custody without incident by detectives. He was wearing a pair of shoes that were reported stolen out of one of the reported incidents, according to the sheriff’s office.

When searching Steffee’s vehicle, deputies found the stolen golf clubs and other golf accessories. He is facing a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

During an interview with detectives, Steffee admitted to stealing multiple items through the night in the Harbor Hills and Edgewater Beach neighborhoods and offering the items for sale.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in Thornville with the assistance of the Licking County SWAT team. Authorities recovered additional stolen items as well as suspected narcotics, a firearm and suspected unreported stolen items.

The sheriff’s office arrested 37-year-old Jimmy Decker at the residence after he was found in possession of one of the victim’s computers. He is also charged with receiving stolen property.