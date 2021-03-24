US Marshal expected to recover after being shot while serving arrest warrant in Canton

Authorities say U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest a man at an apartment complex when the officer and the suspect were shot.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott tells media outlets that the officer was shot Wednesday while serving an arrest warrant.

Canton Police told our sister-station WKYC the shooting occurred on Regent Avenue Northeast and that the suspect was also shot.

Authorities say U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest a man at an apartment complex when he came out of the home firing a gun.