Upper Arlington home shot at, no one hurt

Police are investigating to see if it is connected to a similar incident in January.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Upper Arlington police are investigating another incident of shots fired at a home.

Police said at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to a home on Middlesex Road on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they did not find anyone hurt and no suspects were there.

When asked if the house was shot, Upper Arlington Police Office Bryan McKean wrote, "We are still gathering those details. When we have more information we will release it."

In January, the home belonging to Ohio Department of Health Assistant Medical Director Dr. Mary Kate Francis was shot. No one was hurt.

Police said that incident is still under investigation as well and there is "no obvious connection" between the two scenes right now.

However, police said they are not ruling out a connection and are still investigating.