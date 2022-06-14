School district: Upper Arlington gym teacher indicted on sexual assault charges involving student

A letter sent to Upper Arlington parents on Tuesday said Joel Cutler was indicted on rape, sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor charges.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — An Upper Arlington elementary school gym teacher has been indicted on several sexual assault charges, according to the school district.

The district said the alleged activities happened with a student between 2000 and 2003, but the incidents were reported to authorities last summer.

The school district said it was made aware of the criminal investigation against Cutler after the report was made and he was immediately placed on administrative leave and instructed to not have any contact with students or anyone in the school community. He did not teach during the 2021-22 school year.

Cutler was a physical education teacher at Greensview Elementary School for several years and was also a coach in the district.

The school district said it has suspended Cutler without pay.

"We are devastated that one of our former students has been dealing with this for so many years, and we appreciate the courage it took to come forward. We will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities as this case moves through the legal system," the district said in a release.