Up to $15,000 stolen from ATM at Columbus business

When employees arrived at A-Z Recycling Monday morning, they saw the ATM was destroyed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dong Qu owns A-Z Recycling on E 17th avenue. Qu says the business has been operating since 1997, helping people trade in scrap metal and other materials, for cash.

Monday morning, he was notified by his employees about a break-in. Qu says over the years they have had small incidents of trespassing, but nothing like this.

A specialized ATM, used to pay customers, was destroyed around 5 a.m. Sunday. Inside two men, both wearing face coverings, and one wearing blue crocs, made off with up to $15,000, according to Qu.

“We are here every day to service the community and help people make their livings, but two guys like this, this is disgusting,” said Qu. “I just want to catch those guys and get them off the streets.”

Qu released surveillance footage to 10TV showing the two men using a pry-bar to get into a trailer office. Video reveals them rummaging through drawers and desks. Inside the warehouse, they ripped the ATM off of the wall and used the business’ power tools to cut it open.

The entire heist happened over a three-hour period. Qu is hopeful someone will see the video and pictures and will be able to identify the suspects.

“Probably from the way they walk and how they dress I’m sure somebody knows them somewhere out there,” said Qu.