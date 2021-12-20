Union County man faces 34 counts of rape, felonious assault & kidnapping charges

Alan Buckland, 36, is now being held at the Tri-County Regional Jail after a Union County Grand Jury handed down the indictment last week.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — A man from Richwood is facing a 34-count indictment handed down from a Union County Grand Jury on Thursday.

Alan Buckland, 36, has been charged with nine counts of felonious assault, nine counts of kidnapping and 16 counts of rape or attempted rape.

Union County Prosecuting Attorney David Phillips says one of the victims called the sheriff’s office after finding a video recording on his cell phone.

“She had discovered that the video allegedly portrayed her being strangled and assaulted. She had no recollection of that,” said Phillips.

The sheriff's office said they conducted an investigation, got a warrant for the phone and discovered there were at least five victims.

Phillips said Buckland allegedly met these women through dating apps and online, and the alleged incidents happened between October 2019 and August 2021 at several different locations.

“Ultimately, the felonious assault stems from allegations of strangulation, impeding the blood flow to the brain to the point that some of these women were unconscious,” said Phillips. “Which is a very dangerous situation. I mean, they're really literally seconds away from death, and then engage in sexual activity with them.”

10TV did reach out to Buckland’s public defender for a comment and did not hear back.