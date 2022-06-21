Tuttle mall shooting suspect pleads not guilty to murder charges

Gray's attorney, Sam Shamansky, said prosecutors filed a motion for Gray to be held without bond.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man accused of fatally shooting another man in The Mall at Tuttle Crossing earlier this month pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Court records say 24-year-old Tyrone Gray Jr. was not present during Tuesday's hearing, but pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary and inducing panic.

The shooting happened on June 12 inside the Sole Stop where Gray allegedly shot 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, surveillance video showed the men were arguing in the store.

Gray posted a $50,000 bond and was released from the Franklin County Jail on June 13.

Two days later, Gray was indicted on six counts which included aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary and inducing panic. A warrant for his arrest was issued that same day according to court records.

Gray's attorney, Sam Shamansky, said prosecutors filed a motion for Gray to be held without bond.