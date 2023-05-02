TSA officers intercept 5 firearms at Columbus airport in April

So far in 2023, TSA officers have stopped 22 guns at CMH checkpoints. In 2022, 40 firearms were stopped during the year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers with the Transportation Security Administration intercepted five firearms at security checkpoints at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in April.

Most recently, a loaded gun was stopped on April 24.

So far in 2023, TSA officers have stopped 22 guns at CMH checkpoints. In 2022, 40 firearms were stopped during the year.

“Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags, and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport,” said Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Don Barker.

TSA recently announced the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport increased and can reach nearly $15,000.

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.

To learn how to properly travel with a firearm, you can go to the TSA's website here. Travelers are also advised to contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.