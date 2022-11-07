OSHP troopers seize $9 million worth of cocaine in Madison County

Troopers filed a felony drug charge against a man from Mexico for possession of cocaine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 220 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $9 million after a traffic stop last week in Madison County.

Troopers stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 at 1:55 p.m. for a following too close violation on Interstate 70.

OSHP said criminal indictors were observed and a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the drugs.

The suspected narcotics were sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for testing.

The driver, 25-year-old Sebastian Alapizco Flores of Mexicali, Mexico, was taken to the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine.