OSHP troopers seize $9 million worth of cocaine in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 220 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $9 million after a traffic stop last week in Madison County.
Troopers stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 at 1:55 p.m. for a following too close violation on Interstate 70.
OSHP said criminal indictors were observed and a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the drugs.
The suspected narcotics were sent to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for testing.
The driver, 25-year-old Sebastian Alapizco Flores of Mexicali, Mexico, was taken to the Tri-County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine.
If convicted, he could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.
