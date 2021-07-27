Troopers seize $70,000 worth of meth, marijuana in Pickaway County

Cornell Thompkins is charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine.

A Michigan man is facing drug charges after the Ohio State Highway Patrol seized $70,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop this week.

According to OSHP, troopers stopped a vehicle with Tennessee registration for a following too close violation on U.S. 23 on July 25.

While interacting with the suspect, troopers detected an odor of burnt and raw marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Troopers found 290 grams of marijuana and 7 pounds of methamphetamine during a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cornell Thompkins was taken to the Pickaway County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine.