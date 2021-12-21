Troopers seize $153,000 worth of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, tablets during Madison County traffic stop

A search of Natalie Borchers' vehicle revealed 20 pounds of marijuana, 50 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms and three pounds of psilocybin-laced tablets, troopers said.

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers seized $153,000 worth of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and psilocybin tablets during a traffic stop in Madison County on Friday.

OSHP said troopers pulled over a Louisiana woman driving a Chrysler Pacifica on Interstate 70 for speeding.

After witnessing suspicious behavior from the woman, a drug-sniffing K9 was alerted to the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 20 pounds of marijuana, 50 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms and three pounds of psilocybin-laced tablets.

Natalie Borchers, 44, was taken to the Tri-County Jail and charged with aggravated drug trafficking, a first-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony.