Dashcam shows Ohio troopers calming abducted Colorado girl and bringing her a teddy bear

The mother who doesn't have custody of the child was arrested and will be transferred to Colorado, where she will be charged.

A cross country search for an abducted child has ended on Saturday evening in northwest Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers recovered the 5-year-old girl on the Ohio Turnpike in Jefferson Township in Williams County just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12.

Troopers from the Swanton Patrol Post located a black Cadillac that matched the description of a car they were alerted to and pulled the vehicle over on the turnpike.

WATCH | SWANTON POST TROOPERS CALM ABDUCTED GIRL

The child was inside the car along with the child's mother, Christine Mascarenas, who does not have custody.

The search began on Wednesday in Westminster, Colorado, just outside of Denver.

Police say the girl was spending time with her grandparents when Mascarenas picked her up, against court orders, and left the state.

Police say the father of the child saw on social media that Mascarenas might be taking the girl out of state, and called the police.

Police worked with the FBI and out-of-state authorities to locate and recover the girl.

Mascarenas was arrested without incident. She was booked in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, where she will be held until transferred to Colorado.

Police say the child was not hurt and was released to Williams County Child Services.

