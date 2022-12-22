Authorities seize over $2 million worth of fentanyl in Columbus bust; 3 arrested

A task force executed three search warrants and seized 19 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and approximately 22,000 fentanyl pills.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police announced three people were arrested after a sizeable fentanyl seizure.

According to a press release, the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force intercepted the narcotics earlier this week with an estimated street value of over $2 million.

On Tuesday, the task force executed three search warrants and seized 19 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and approximately 22,000 fentanyl pills. Two handguns and a rifle were also seized.

“This case is proof positive of why we need a stronger southern border that restrains evil – drug traffickers are bringing their poison right to our doorsteps and into our communities,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Three people were arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs: 33-year-old Jessica Alejandra Delacruz-Toscano, 29-year-old Raymundo Martinez-Meza and 29-year-old Ivan Eduardo Torres-Meza. All three are currently in the Franklin County Corrections Center.

According to the attorney general’s office, the two men are believed to be in the United States illegally and Delacruz-Toscano is believed to be in the country awaiting approval.

The investigation by the task force determined that the suspects were receiving large quantities of narcotics, including fentanyl and cocaine, and distributing it through central Ohio and the surrounding areas.