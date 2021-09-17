Georgia man pleads guilty to 'horrific' rape of 76-year-old woman, gets 25 years

Travale Farris, 29, was caught after committing what authorities described as a "heinous crime" back in February.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man pleaded guilty and will spend 25 years in prison without parole for the rape of a 76-year-old woman in Henry County.

Travale Farris was caught in March after committing what authorities described as a "heinous crime" in February.

According to the Henry County District Attorney's Office, the 29-year-old McDonough man pleaded guilty to charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, exploitation and intimidation of an elder person.

“This was a horrific crime and we are grateful to bring justice for this survivor,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said in a statement. “We wanted to ensure that Mr. Farris cannot harm any more of our county’s elderly population. Under this sentence, there is no possibility of parole and he must serve every day of that 25 years and continue to be supervised by officers for the rest of his life.”

The assault happened on Feb. 5 at the Heritage at McDonough senior living complex off of Bridges Road. McDonough Police said a man was seen going from door-to-door checking to see if any were unlocked. The man ultimately entered into one unit and raped the elderly woman living there.

The DA's Office said he tried to enter three other units at the senior living complex.

In addition to the 25-year prison sentence, Farris will spend the remainder of his life on probation, have to register as a sex offender, have no contact with any of the victims and stay away from the senior living center.