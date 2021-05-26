Training sessions aim to raise rate homicides are solved in Columbus, bring closure to families

The goal is to raise the rate of homicides solved in the city, while also bringing closure to families still searching for answers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is enlisting the help of trained homicide investigation experts in an effort to decrease deadly crime in the city, while also bringing closure to families left searching for answers.

Currently, the rate of homicides solved by criminal investigators sits at 50% in Columbus, lower than the national average of 60%.

That’s in part why Columbus Major Crimes Commander Robert Strausbaugh initiated a training course within the department. The course dives into topics like best practices for homicide investigators, what goes into the interview and interrogation process, and the roles and responsibilities of a homicide unit.

Detective John Skaggs is one of the course’s presenters. Skaggs served more than 30 years with the Los Angeles Police Department, during which he handled 170 murder investigations and oversaw more than 250.

He now provides homicide and non-fatal shooting training to police agencies across the country.

The training session comes as violent crime continues to rise at unprecedented levels in Columbus. There have now been 80 homicides in Columbus this year alone, double the amount of this same time last year.

