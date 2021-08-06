Trailer with $45,000 worth of toilets, bathroom fixtures stolen from Groveport high school parking lot

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Police are asking for the public's help involving a trailer that was stolen from the Groveport Madison High School parking lot on Tuesday.
Police say the trailer parked at 4475 South Hamilton Road had $45,000 worth of toilets and bathroom fixtures intended for a construction project.
A white semi-tractor can be seen on the school surveillance video picking up the trailer.
Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the truck company logo from the pictures is asked to call Detective Mike Sturgill at 614-830-2054.