Trailer with $45,000 worth of toilets, bathroom fixtures stolen from Groveport high school parking lot

Police say a white semi-tractor stole the trailer on August 3.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Police are asking for the public's help involving a trailer that was stolen from the Groveport Madison High School parking lot on Tuesday.

Police say the trailer parked at 4475 South Hamilton Road had $45,000 worth of toilets and bathroom fixtures intended for a construction project.

A white semi-tractor can be seen on the school surveillance video picking up the trailer.