3 Marines honored for saving victim from being stabbed at Virginia Chick-fil-A

When two teenagers pulled out a knife during an altercation at a Chick-fil-A in Stafford County, three Marines nearby intervened to break up the fight and knife.

Example video title will go here for this video

STAFFORD, Va. — Three Marines credited with stopping a stabbing at a Chick-fil-A in Stafford County, Virginia, were given awards at a ceremony on Thursday from the Marine Corps, according to the service official.

Cpl. John Darby, Cpl. Bradley Feldkamp and Lance Cpl. Nicholas Dural received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for intervening in a fight in which two teenage boys, allegedly attacked a man at the fast-food restaurant on Saturday, April 1st, according to a press release from the official U.S. Marine Corps website.

Deputies responded to a call for a disturbance at the fast-food restaurant at 25 Dunn Drive in North Stafford at about 1:41 p.m., according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told deputies they saw two teenage boys, identified as 14- and 17-year-olds approached the man.

The three got into an argument that turned into a physical fight. As the two teen boys assaulted the man, one of them pulled out a knife, the sheriff's office said.

Three nearby Marines quickly jumped into action and separated the teen boys from the man. One of the Marines broke the knife in half to prevent it from being used. The two teens then fled the scene.

No one was stabbed during the fight. The victim's phone was stolen, according to the sheriff's office.

Thank you to the hero Marines who stepped up in order to protect the victim. Without you, this altercation could have been a lot worse.

"Thank you to the hero Marines who stepped up in order to protect the victim," the release said. "Without you, this altercation could have been a lot worse."

Deputies searched the area of the two teen boys and found them at a CBS parking lot located at 394 Garrinsonville Road. The deputies took them into custody.

They found the stolen phone from one of the suspects and returned it to the victim.

Assault and battery, robbery, and attempted felony wounding criminal complaints were filed against the 17-year-old. Criminal complaints of assault and battery and robbery were filed against the 14-year-old.