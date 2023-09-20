Police: Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting at south Columbus apartment last year

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a south Columbus apartment complex last October, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Police have filed murder charges against 19-year-old Tyreese Fields for his role in the death of 25-year-old Daeshawn Simington. Another individual was shot during the incident but survived their injuries.



Two other men, 25-year-old Earnest Hall and 22-year-old William Smith Jr., were arrested shortly after the incident last year. Hall was charged with murder and Smith Jr. was charged with murder and aggravated burglery.



The incident occurred on Oct. 4, 2022 in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue. Court records say that Smith forced his way into an apartment with Hall, carrying and firing handguns. Shots were fired and a bullet struck Simington.



When Hall entered the apartment, he held a victim at gunpoint, threatening to kill her. Hall robbed her of cash, a firearm and a safe before leaving, according to court records.



Fields will appear in court on Thursday.