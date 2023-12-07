Crime Stoppers looking into string of thefts at 8 United Dairy Farmers in central Ohio

The thefts took place between the months of May and June during the early morning hours, according to Crime Stoppers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those involved in a string of thefts at multiple United Dairy Farmers throughout central Ohio.

The thefts took place between the months of May and June during the early morning hours, according to Crime Stoppers. Overall, there were 14 robberies at eight different locations and the businesses lost more than $40,000.

Authorities believe it is the same group committing the crimes.

The following locations were targeted:

4640 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard

5370 North High St., Columbus

7580 Worthington/Galeana, Columbus

8480 North High St., Columbus

1188 Wilson Rd., Columbus

1400 Cherry Bottom, Gahanna

1341 Georgesville Rd., Columbus

180 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna

The suspects typically will throw a large rock through the front of the store to break the glass. Then, they reportedly enter the business with laundry baskets, where they store items like cigarettes, cigars and lighters that they pick up from the shelves.

Crime Stoppers said in a release that it usually takes the suspects less than 90 seconds before they leave.

A car suspected to be involved is a two-door sedan, that may be a Camaro or a similar style.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS) or go visit www.stopcrime.org and e-mail your tip.