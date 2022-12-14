2 teens charged in separate incidents for bringing guns onto Columbus school properties

The first incident happened on Dec. 7 in the Hilltop neighborhood and the second happened on Dec. 14 at Linden-McKinley STEM Academy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenagers have been charged in separate incidents for bringing firearms onto school properties in the last week.

The first incident happened on Dec. 7 around 2:50 p.m. Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the area of 2805 West Broad Street on the report of a large fight.

Police said witnesses reported seeing a male retrieve a gun from his car. Officers arrived and saw a dark colored sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle eventually pulled into the parking lot of a school in the 2300 block of West Mound Street where officers initiated a traffic stop. The 17-year-old was placed under arrest for a traffic violation.

Officers recovered a 9 mm handgun from the vehicle. The teen was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and conveying deadly weapons into a school safety zone.

The second incident happened Wednesday just before 1 p.m. when officers responded to Linden-McKinley STEM Academy on the report of a student that brought a gun into school.

Officers met with the security and school personnel who said staff members advised they received information about a group of students that were talking about a handgun. This group was detained and taken to the security office.

The students were questioned and one of them admitted to possessing a gun and handed school staff the weapon which was concealed on his person.

The handgun, a Canik 9 mm semi-auto pistol was then handed over to Columbus police. The gun was loaded with 14 live rounds of ammunition in the gun’s magazine.