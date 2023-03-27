Teens charged after disturbance led to shooting involving officers in southeast Columbus parking lot

There is no body-worn camera footage of the incident because special duty officers are not required to wear them, according to police policy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 15-year-olds are facing charges related to a disturbance that led to a shooting outside of a bingo hall in southeast Columbus Saturday afternoon.

Two officers on scene were working special duty outside of a bingo hall in the 3300 block of Refugee Road just before 2 p.m.

Police say a disturbance occurred in the parking lot of the bingo hall involving two teens in a vehicle. During an investigation into the disturbance, the officer was involved in a struggle with one of the teens who got out of the car.

Police say the officer was then hit by the vehicle and the teen was run over.

The second officer on the scene pulled out his weapon and fired into the vehicle, hitting the teen driver, police said. In an update Monday, police identified the officer as Officer Glenn Thivener, a 34-year veteran with the police department.

The driver then reportedly continued out of the parking lot onto Refugee Road where he struck another vehicle. Police said that the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were OK.

Both teens were taken into custody and transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where their conditions were described as stable.

Both teens are charged with felonious assault on a police officer, felonious assault, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. The driver is facing an additional charge of felonious assault.

The officer who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital and was described as stable.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the situation.