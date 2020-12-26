Teenage girl shot, killed at Atlanta hotel the day after Christmas

Atlanta police said the teen was staying with a friend when she was shot.

ATLANTA — A teenage girl was shot and killed at a hotel in downtown Atlanta following an argument.

Atlanta police on scene said it happened around 12:30 on Saturday morning at the Hyatt Regency on Peachtree Street.

Authorities said the girl was staying with a male companion at the hotel. Shortly after, she and the boy got into an argument -- which ended in the girl being shot.

When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old girl in the lobby with a gunshot wound to the groin area. Police said she was not alert or breathing at that time.

The unidentified teenager was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The young man was detained at the scene and interviewed at Atlanta Police Department headquarters, police said. He is now being charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Conduct, and Possession of a pistol by persons under 18.