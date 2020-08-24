Pregnant teen hurt, unborn baby killed after drive-by shooting in Linden area

Police do not have any suspects in the case.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a pregnant 15-year-old girl lost her unborn child after she was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday in the Linden area.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Joyce and Denune avenues in north Columbus.

Authorities say the teen was walking down the street with a man when someone in a passing car began shooting at them.

The girl was hit by the gunfire. The man was not hurt.

She was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. Her baby was pronounced dead around 10:45 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-tIPS (8477).