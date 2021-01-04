Teen charged with murder in Westland Mall shooting out on bond

Javontae Williams is accused of killing 21-year-old Sage Martin in September.

The 17-year-old charged with murder in a shooting outside Westland Mall last year is out on bond and under house arrest.

Javontae Williams is accused of killing 21-year-old Sage Martin in September.

Investigators said Williams got out of his vehicle, walked up to Martin, stood over him and shot him in the head. Law enforcement described it as “an assassination-style murder.”

Williams was bound over to adult court last week and Franklin County Juvenile Court Judge Kim Browne set a $250,000 bond.

Browne set a condition of bond that Williams be placed on monitored house arrest. Williams made bond Wednesday and was released.

According to records, Williams was out on bond and under house arrest at the time of the shooting related to gun charges.