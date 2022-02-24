Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to East High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy has been charged after police say he brought a loaded gun to East High School on Thursday morning.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the school before 11:30 a.m.
When they arrived, officers met with security staff and other school personnel who detained the student with his backpack.
Police say staff had received information from other students that the teen had a handgun in his backpack.
A loaded Springfield Armory 9 mm semi-automatic pistol in the bag, according to police.
The teen was interviewed by police and charged with carrying concealed weapons and conveying a firearm into the school safety zone.
Statement from Columbus City Schools:
"Columbus City Schools has a Zero Tolerance policy on possession of any weapon. We encourage parents to have serious conversations with their children about the consequences of bringing any item deemed potentially dangerous to themselves or others in a school environment. Speaking up about violence/weapons in schools protects everyone. Anyone connected to our schools can immediately report any concerns to a trusted adult or call or text our 24 hour-anonymous hotline 844-SAFER-OH if they become aware of any safety threat to our students, staff, or schools."