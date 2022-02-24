Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to East High School

Police say a loaded Springfield Armory 9 mm semi-automatic pistol was found in the student's backpack.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy has been charged after police say he brought a loaded gun to East High School on Thursday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the school before 11:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers met with security staff and other school personnel who detained the student with his backpack.

Police say staff had received information from other students that the teen had a handgun in his backpack.

A loaded Springfield Armory 9 mm semi-automatic pistol in the bag, according to police.

The teen was interviewed by police and charged with carrying concealed weapons and conveying a firearm into the school safety zone.

